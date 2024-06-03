Aion Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Aion has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $220.08 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00084137 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00028204 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012148 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.65758643 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

