Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Up 1.9 %

Airgain stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $122,510. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 364,320 shares during the quarter. Airgain makes up 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

