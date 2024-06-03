Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Up 6.0% in May

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 43,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BABA traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $77.88. 14,221,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,723,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

