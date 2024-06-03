Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Short Interest Update

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,900 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 327,300 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Allego Stock Up 2.7 %

ALLG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 88,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,908. Allego has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allego

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allego stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Allego Company Profile

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

