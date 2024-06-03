Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMR traded up $14.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $329.63. The company had a trading volume of 250,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,512. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $142.27 and a one year high of $452.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $17.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 28.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 698,325 shares in the company, valued at $268,855,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 698,325 shares in the company, valued at $268,855,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,006 shares of company stock worth $15,661,704 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $139,291,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,239,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $32,999,000. Finally, Dalal Street LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.7% in the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 78,861 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

