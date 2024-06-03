Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,961,600 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 3,673,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39,616.0 days.
Alpha Services and Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ALBKF opened at $1.69 on Monday. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.
About Alpha Services and
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.