Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,961,600 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 3,673,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39,616.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALBKF opened at $1.69 on Monday. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

