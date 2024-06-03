Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,314,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.3% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $185,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 471,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,435,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,190,652. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,376,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,804,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

