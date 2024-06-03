Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Down 0.4%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $173.02 and last traded at $173.26. Approximately 6,712,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 21,672,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,153 shares of company stock valued at $31,072,079 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 508.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

