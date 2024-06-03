Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,742 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.3% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 723,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Altria Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.21. 4,385,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,359,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $46.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.