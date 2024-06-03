Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.65

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.65 and last traded at $46.52, with a volume of 1687614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Altria Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 330,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

