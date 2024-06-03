Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Ambev by 37.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,393,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. 12,250,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,643,210. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $3.23.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

