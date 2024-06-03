AMCON Distributing (DIT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN: DIT) in the last few weeks:

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded down $4.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 310. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.55.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

