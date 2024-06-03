Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $77.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $73.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

