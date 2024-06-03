American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.65.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after purchasing an additional 667,660 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,748,260 shares of the airline’s stock worth $60,825,000 after acquiring an additional 98,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $59,411,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.