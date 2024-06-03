American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.66

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.66 and last traded at $83.03, with a volume of 24301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.35.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.75 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,443,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,792,000 after buying an additional 318,551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after buying an additional 179,018 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,735,000 after buying an additional 139,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after buying an additional 74,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 364,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after buying an additional 44,060 shares during the last quarter.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

