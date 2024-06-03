American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Major Shareholder Sells $876,000,000.00 in Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.32. 3,377,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $746,005,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

