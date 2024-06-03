American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,100 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 944,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

In related news, Director Steven D. Macicek purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $76,585.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $90,496.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Macicek purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $76,585.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $90,496.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth about $2,370,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 29.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 338,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 76,782 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Vanguard by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 163,941 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Price Performance

AVD stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $8.76. 256,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $245.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

