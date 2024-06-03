American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 13,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. UBS Group cut their price target on American Well from $1.50 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in American Well by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 23,529,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 507,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Well by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 190,922 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,582 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,062,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMWL remained flat at $0.42 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.12. American Well has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $59.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 137.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

