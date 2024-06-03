American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 13,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. UBS Group cut their price target on American Well from $1.50 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on AMWL
Institutional Trading of American Well
American Well Stock Performance
Shares of AMWL remained flat at $0.42 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.12. American Well has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.74.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $59.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 137.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
American Well Company Profile
American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Well
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.