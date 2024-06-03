Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

