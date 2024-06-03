Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 3rd (AAL, ADSK, AKYA, BA, BDRBF, BIRK, BROS, BRZE, BURL, CAAP)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 3rd:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $260.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $239.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $240.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $48.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $212.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $21.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $228.00 to $226.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $840.00 to $890.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $350.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $186.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $24.00 to $28.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $17.25 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $1.70 to $1.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $46.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $225.00 to $185.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $37.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $498.00 to $415.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $300.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $480.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $1,320.00 to $1,500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $105.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $4.30 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $116.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $274.00 to $256.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $17.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $72.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

