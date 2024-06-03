Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target at $4.31

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get 2U alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 2U

2U Stock Up 3.1 %

TWOU stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. 2U has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. Analysts expect that 2U will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 2U

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

(Get Free Report

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.