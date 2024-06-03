Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $33.32

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of ARMK opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 36.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Aramark by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 99,445 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Aramark by 61.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

