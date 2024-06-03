Analysts Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Price Target at $7.66

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

RWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

RWT opened at $6.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $837.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 45.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

