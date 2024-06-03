Analysts Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Target Price at $174.59

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

ALL opened at $167.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.88. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Allstate by 351.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 51,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

