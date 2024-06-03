Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Update

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Annovis Bio Stock Up 4.0 %

ANVS traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.81. 83,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,451. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $76.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ANVS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Annovis Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth $122,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

