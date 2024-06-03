Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.26. 1,341,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,057. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.44 and a 200 day moving average of $307.32. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.86.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

