APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Update

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,863,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 2,069,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 564.5 days.

APA Group Trading Down 9.0 %

APAJF opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. APA Group has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $6.92.

Get APA Group alerts:

APA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.