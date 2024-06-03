APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Update

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,863,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 2,069,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 564.5 days.
APA Group Trading Down 9.0 %
APAJF opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. APA Group has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $6.92.
APA Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than APA Group
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.