APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after buying an additional 437,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,062,000 after acquiring an additional 140,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after acquiring an additional 544,482 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 465,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $146.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,863 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

