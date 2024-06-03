APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys Shares of 115,770 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.31. 539,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,264. The company has a market cap of $190.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.81.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.24.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

