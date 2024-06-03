APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $2.72 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.13. 1,574,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.