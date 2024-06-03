APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $26.46 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 161,787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,460,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 220,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 44,152 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 8.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.72. 638,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

