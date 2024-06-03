APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $89.76 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 464,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,758,000. Ferguson makes up approximately 0.5% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Ferguson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ferguson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,633,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ferguson by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FERG traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.33. The company had a trading volume of 309,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,246. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.45. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.88 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.