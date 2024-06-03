APG Asset Management US Inc. Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 130,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $156,455,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,591,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,154 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,976 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,538,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Avantor by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 951,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after acquiring an additional 843,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.09. 1,123,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

