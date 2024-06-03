APG Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 108,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.41.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 799,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.