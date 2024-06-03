APG Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 180,353 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,942. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

