APG Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $14,203,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $8.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $552.16. 226,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $557.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.45. The company has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

