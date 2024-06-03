APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 26.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $5.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.90. 152,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $262.97.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.29.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

