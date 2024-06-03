APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $77,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,728 shares of company stock valued at $39,021,745. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.02. 160,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,562. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.70 and a 200 day moving average of $235.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

