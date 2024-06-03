Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.14

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 590533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.0 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -179.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 134.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Articles

