Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $39,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

AMAT traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.21. 3,800,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,091. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.07. The stock has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.