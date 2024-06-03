Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 950 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:BA traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.57. 8,897,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,572. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.