Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 68 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.09. 1,381,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,091. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $348.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.65 and a 200 day moving average of $320.35. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

