Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 105,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

PPL Stock Down 0.2 %

PPL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.26. 4,886,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.