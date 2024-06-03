Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,706,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,691,828,097.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,833,017 shares of company stock worth $1,115,162,920. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.17. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.05 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The company has a market capitalization of $202.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

