Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.81.

Equinix Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $11.52 on Monday, reaching $751.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,159. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $763.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.78.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

