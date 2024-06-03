Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $489,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

FNOV traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $45.41. 7,317 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $628.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

