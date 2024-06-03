Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $489,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2024

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOVFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

FNOV traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $45.41. 7,317 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $628.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November (BATS:FNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.