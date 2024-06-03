Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 1.4% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,470. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.04 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.