Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.65. 648,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.77 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.61%.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

