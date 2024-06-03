Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,536 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Southern Copper accounts for approximately 1.9% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO traded down $2.88 on Monday, hitting $115.75. 1,282,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500 shares of company stock valued at $55,280. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

