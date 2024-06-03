Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

In other news, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $369,080.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,393.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total transaction of $2,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $369,080.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,393.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,951 shares of company stock worth $16,628,529 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Arch Resources by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH stock traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.90. 481,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.04. Arch Resources has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

